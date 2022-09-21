 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Employee of the Month update for 21 September 2022

Day 1 Micro-Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9564072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Fixed a minor spelling mistake in the main menu
+Fixed couple of sound issues here and there
+Fixed 3 achievements that didn't unlock properly... whoops
+Recalibrated loyalty points in the achievements tab, these now should total to 500 points!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link