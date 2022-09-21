v0.68 Patch Notes

New:

Added the Lifeforce system. It is enabled by default, but can be disabled/enabled at any time in the options menu.

When a monster girl is summoned, they start with anywhere from 2-5 years of lifeforce, depending on their species.

Every week, that lifeforce ticks down.

When lifeforce hits zero, the monster girl will "die". For now the death is permanent, but I may add reincarnation/memory mechanics in the future if players want it.

If a monster girl faints in battle, she loses 10% of her max lifeforce.

Girls can no longer be revived in the dungeon.

You can replenish lifeforce by giving girls mile stones. Bigger stones restore more lifeforce.

You can now give girls unlimited mile stones, and there are no longer prerequisites to give them. If you want, you can give a new girl a level 3 milestone to immediately allow her to progress to level 99.

Sealed girls will not lose lifeforce.

Girls no longer learn skills through levels. They learn skills through increasing trust. Every 15 trust, a girl learns a new skill.

Story has been modified to discuss lifeforce.

Training efficiency will decrease as lifeforce decreases. Earned stats will begin to decrease when a girl is below 50% max lifeforce.

Tiers 1-3 Bosses will now only drop 1 mile stone.

Tier 4 Bosses will drop 2 mile stones.

This system was requested by a portion of the player base. After examining the benefits, I agreed with their assessment.

It encourages:

Carefully planning weekly activities.

Using gifts to train longer and unlock skills.

Avoiding fainting in the dungeon.

Trying out new teams.

Optimizing mile stone allocation.

I understand that some players don't like the system, which is why it can be turned off whenever you want.

If the lifeforce system is turned off:

Lifeforce will not tick down every week.

Lifeforce will not be lost if a girl faints.

Death events will not trigger, even if a girl has 0 lifeforce.

Mile stones will still increase lifeforce.

Lifeforce will still impact training efficiency.

Bugs:

Fixed "What does the fox say" achievement triggering "nothing escapes my web" achievement

"I alone" achievement will now activate if you have already beaten the final boss of a dungeon

"Pollinator" achievement will now trigger on alraunes instead of every other breed

Rewrote some old tutorials that didn't make sense after the artifact update.

Punch is no longer water type.

Balance:

Dungeon passives such as the moth's "towards light" will no longer trigger if that monster girl has 0 hp.