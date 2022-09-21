 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 21 September 2022

Update 3.7.1 - Huge bombs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the new speed select not working properly
  • Changed the super for bombs to one supersized bomb dropping
  • Improved the ray animation
  • Added a new hint for button bashing if frozen or if fairies are around in last man standing
  • New button bash animation while frozen
  • Many fixes and improvements

