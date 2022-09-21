- Fixed a bug with the new speed select not working properly
- Changed the super for bombs to one supersized bomb dropping
- Improved the ray animation
- Added a new hint for button bashing if frozen or if fairies are around in last man standing
- New button bash animation while frozen
- Many fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 21 September 2022
Update 3.7.1 - Huge bombs
