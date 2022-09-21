 Skip to content

Indoorlands update for 21 September 2022

Hotfix 0.10.1

Build 9564014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

we just uploaded a small hotfix that should fix a few issues from the big update yesterday.

Fixed / Changed

  • Rollercoasters: Roller coasters sometimes didn't park properly
  • Rollercoasters: The restraints were sometimes not closeable
  • Roller coasters: Slight adjustment to the calculation of the costs
  • Roller coasters: The fences sometimes did not change theming properly
  • Rollercoasters: The add node function was not activated properly if you already had a node selected.
  • CyR: The control panel did not work properly in the "Create Your Ride" editor.
  • CyR: In the park overview plates were displayed without texture / completely in white
  • Some environment parts could reach into halls
  • Some smaller environment models did not disappear in pause mode, although a hall was placed over it
  • In some environment variants wrong fences were displayed
  • The new entertainment halls now have their own selection sounds
  • A few tooltips had a ! in front of the text
  • Your Team Pixelsplit

