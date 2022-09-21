Hotfix 0.10.1

Hi,
we just uploaded a small hotfix that should fix a few issues from the big update yesterday.
Fixed / Changed
- Rollercoasters: Roller coasters sometimes didn't park properly
- Rollercoasters: The restraints were sometimes not closeable
- Roller coasters: Slight adjustment to the calculation of the costs
- Roller coasters: The fences sometimes did not change theming properly
- Rollercoasters: The add node function was not activated properly if you already had a node selected.
- CyR: The control panel did not work properly in the "Create Your Ride" editor.
- CyR: In the park overview plates were displayed without texture / completely in white
- Some environment parts could reach into halls
- Some smaller environment models did not disappear in pause mode, although a hall was placed over it
- In some environment variants wrong fences were displayed
- The new entertainment halls now have their own selection sounds
- A few tooltips had a ! in front of the text
- Your Team Pixelsplit
