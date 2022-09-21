 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 21 September 2022

Patch 0.0.5k

  • Added new melee weapons
  • Added new helmets
  • Added new masks
  • Added larger base claim (crafted in workbench - be careful with this! If you pick up your level 1 claim, there needs to be ample room for the next size claim without overlapping someone else's claim!)
  • Added new collectibles
  • All weapons are now salvageable
  • All backpacks are now salvageable
  • Fixes to bunker / vendor build protection
  • Fixed Kabuto helmet not sitting flat
  • Fixed weapon displays and window barricades becoming reliant on eachother and unable to be picked up
  • Fixed massive FPS drops with the Holiday Tree when lights are on

