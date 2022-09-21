- Added new melee weapons
- Added new helmets
- Added new masks
- Added larger base claim (crafted in workbench - be careful with this! If you pick up your level 1 claim, there needs to be ample room for the next size claim without overlapping someone else's claim!)
- Added new collectibles
- All weapons are now salvageable
- All backpacks are now salvageable
- Fixes to bunker / vendor build protection
- Fixed Kabuto helmet not sitting flat
- Fixed weapon displays and window barricades becoming reliant on eachother and unable to be picked up
- Fixed massive FPS drops with the Holiday Tree when lights are on
DeadPoly update for 21 September 2022
Patch 0.0.5k
Patchnotes via Steam Community
