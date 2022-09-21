 Skip to content

LocoMotion update for 21 September 2022

Update for 21st September 2022 The "Ending" Edition!

Build 9563899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes for release 1.34

  • You can unlock "The End?" Achievement
  • Added Credits
  • Added Access to level 14 through 13
  • Added Boss to level 15
  • Fixed other bugs
  • Attempted to fix the "discord opening" bug. Unsuccessful

