Update for 21st September 2022 The "Ending" Edition!

Patch Notes for release 1.34
- You can unlock "The End?" Achievement
- Added Credits
- Added Access to level 14 through 13
- Added Boss to level 15
- Fixed other bugs
- Attempted to fix the "discord opening" bug. Unsuccessful
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update