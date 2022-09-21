Patch 1.6.1.0 Notes

Patch 1.6.1 is now live!
We have heard the passionate feedback from many of you. Based on this, we have made some more changes to the interaction options in Scribble It! We're bringing back the chat. But in a slightly modified form. Click on the speech bubble icon in the toolbar to open the new chat. As always, you can use it to talk to players who have the same status as you - that is, players who have either already guessed correctly or haven't guessed correctly yet.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!
Patch Notes
- Added flashing task bar, when match is ready
- Add Steam profile button to player context menu
- Aligned actual word pop-up to new word design
- Reintroduced game chat
Bugfixes
- Fixed word package carousel doesn't reset properly when going back to homescreen
- Fixed crash when players joins a lobby
