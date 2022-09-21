 Skip to content

Taiji update for 21 September 2022

Update Notes for Build 9.21.2022.1

21 September 2022

-Fix for a sorting issue with a wire in the Mill
-Fixed some gate colliders which were not getting enabled
-Fix for another potential soft-lock

