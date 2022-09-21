-Fix for a sorting issue with a wire in the Mill
-Fixed some gate colliders which were not getting enabled
-Fix for another potential soft-lock
Taiji update for 21 September 2022
Update Notes for Build 9.21.2022.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
