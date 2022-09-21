PATCH 1.71 Survival Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9563670 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy

A few additions to the survival gamemode and a few fixes. More to come soon!

Fixes:

Fixed map layout, you cant hide anymore!

Fixed some enemies getting stuck

Removed motion blur

Fixed error with ak upon reloading and running at the same time

Content:

Added new begin weapon; PDW-P, a small pistol for self defense!

Added new early weapon; Gewehr 43, a strong but semi automatic gun.

Added new late weapon; MMG, a reliable light machine gun.

Added shop system, you can now buy weapons with score that you get from killing enemies.

Added score.

Added ammo system

Added ammo buying system, you can now buy ammo with score you get from killing enemies.

Added wave counter

More features that are to be added:

Highscore system, with offline ranking that unlocks some customization.

More weapons

More maps

More enemies

Hope you guys are enjoying it!

Also another request. If anyone here who has the game and hasnt reviewed it yet, perhaps you can leave a review? It will boost the game's discovery by a lot! :)

thanks!

Sentinel Studios