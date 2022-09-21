PATCH 1.71 Survival Patch

A few additions to the survival gamemode and a few fixes. More to come soon!
Fixes:
- Fixed map layout, you cant hide anymore!
- Fixed some enemies getting stuck
- Removed motion blur
- Fixed error with ak upon reloading and running at the same time
Content:
- Added new begin weapon; PDW-P, a small pistol for self defense!
- Added new early weapon; Gewehr 43, a strong but semi automatic gun.
- Added new late weapon; MMG, a reliable light machine gun.
- Added shop system, you can now buy weapons with score that you get from killing enemies.
- Added score.
- Added ammo system
- Added ammo buying system, you can now buy ammo with score you get from killing enemies.
- Added wave counter
More features that are to be added:
- Highscore system, with offline ranking that unlocks some customization.
- More weapons
- More maps
- More enemies
Hope you guys are enjoying it!
Also another request. If anyone here who has the game and hasnt reviewed it yet, perhaps you can leave a review? It will boost the game's discovery by a lot! :)
thanks!
Sentinel Studios
Changed files in this update