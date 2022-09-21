 Skip to content

Claustrophobia update for 21 September 2022

PATCH 1.71 Survival Patch

PATCH 1.71 Survival Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few additions to the survival gamemode and a few fixes. More to come soon!

Fixes:

  • Fixed map layout, you cant hide anymore!
  • Fixed some enemies getting stuck
  • Removed motion blur
  • Fixed error with ak upon reloading and running at the same time

Content:

  • Added new begin weapon; PDW-P, a small pistol for self defense!
  • Added new early weapon; Gewehr 43, a strong but semi automatic gun.
  • Added new late weapon; MMG, a reliable light machine gun.
  • Added shop system, you can now buy weapons with score that you get from killing enemies.
  • Added score.
  • Added ammo system
  • Added ammo buying system, you can now buy ammo with score you get from killing enemies.
  • Added wave counter

More features that are to be added:

  • Highscore system, with offline ranking that unlocks some customization.
  • More weapons
  • More maps
  • More enemies

Hope you guys are enjoying it!

Also another request. If anyone here who has the game and hasnt reviewed it yet, perhaps you can leave a review? It will boost the game's discovery by a lot! :)

thanks!

Sentinel Studios

