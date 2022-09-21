Pathing & Targeting PSA
- As a result of the Harpy & Sky Queen fix in v9.08, all units were affected slightly; there were some cases where units would waste time winding up (their attack animation) when they should have already attacked.
- This is most noticeable on Wave 1 where certain openers like Windhawk, Gateguard, or Oathbreaker may hold slightly better than they did in previous patches.
- We’ll continue to keep an eye on it to see if any changes need to be made.
Major Fixes
- Workers: Fixed a very rare bug where a player would receive more mythium from workers than they were supposed to
- Workers: Fixed a longtime bug where players weren’t receiving mythium for a couple seconds when Wave 1 was cleared
Minor Fixes
Fixed a chat bug where certain player names accidentally rendered as emojis
Mini Slime
- Health: 160 → 140
- Damage: 12 → 13
Slime Larva
- Health: 400 → 360
- Damage: 31 → 33
Slime Siren
- Health: 1240 → 1110
- Damage: 59 → 63
- Slime Progatation: Number of Slime Larvas spawned at maximum mana: 2 → 3
- Now takes 20% longer to reach maximum mana
- Fixed an interaction with Guardian Angel where it was accidentally spawning an extra Slime Siren
Shifting power from health to DPS (so their only use isn’t stalling). Also making it more rewarding to reach maximum mana on Slime Siren.
Harpy
- Attack speed: 1.57 → 1.52
Sky Queen
- Attack speed: 1.57 → 1.52
- Damage: 64 → 58
Looks like the bug fix worked :sunglasses: Hotfix nerf to bring these units back to earth.
(14) Killer Slugs
- Health: 1980 → 2000
(15) Giant Quadrapus
- Damage: 96 → 95
- Giant Quadrapus: Damage: 384 → 380
Slightly shifting power from wave 15 to 14.
Localization
- Translations updated
