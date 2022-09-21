Share · View all patches · Build 9563554 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 18:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Pathing & Targeting PSA

As a result of the Harpy & Sky Queen fix in v9.08, all units were affected slightly; there were some cases where units would waste time winding up (their attack animation) when they should have already attacked.

This is most noticeable on Wave 1 where certain openers like Windhawk, Gateguard, or Oathbreaker may hold slightly better than they did in previous patches.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on it to see if any changes need to be made.

Major Fixes

Workers: Fixed a very rare bug where a player would receive more mythium from workers than they were supposed to

Workers: Fixed a longtime bug where players weren’t receiving mythium for a couple seconds when Wave 1 was cleared

Minor Fixes

Fixed a chat bug where certain player names accidentally rendered as emojis



Mini Slime

Health: 160 → 140

Damage: 12 → 13



Slime Larva

Health: 400 → 360

Damage: 31 → 33



Slime Siren

Health: 1240 → 1110

Damage: 59 → 63

Slime Progatation: Number of Slime Larvas spawned at maximum mana: 2 → 3

Now takes 20% longer to reach maximum mana

Fixed an interaction with Guardian Angel where it was accidentally spawning an extra Slime Siren

Shifting power from health to DPS (so their only use isn’t stalling). Also making it more rewarding to reach maximum mana on Slime Siren.



Harpy

Attack speed: 1.57 → 1.52



Sky Queen

Attack speed: 1.57 → 1.52

Damage: 64 → 58

Looks like the bug fix worked :sunglasses: Hotfix nerf to bring these units back to earth.



(14) Killer Slugs

Health: 1980 → 2000



(15) Giant Quadrapus

Damage: 96 → 95

Giant Quadrapus: Damage: 384 → 380

Slightly shifting power from wave 15 to 14.

