Beta Build v1.4.6.959

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings everyone,

There's a new beta update available for testing!

Features in Development

Added Stat Distribution to character creation in the mod tool

Started working on 2nd chapter of the story

Started working on Draycott Town

QoL upgrades including a new input system

How to enable the beta branch

Right-click on the game and click on Properties...

Select Betas

In the dropdown, select "public-beta - Public Beta Branch"

If you want to give feedback about the beta, you can do so on the following:

Discord Community

Steam Forum

[Email me at nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt](mailto:nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt)

For now, that is all, I hope everyone has a nice day 🙂

Kind Regards,

Nuno "Omega Leo" Diogo