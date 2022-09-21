Update 1.0.3 / Build 7.6

Popups for Cosmetics unlocked outside of dropping from Lockboxes (so for ex. the Maniac skin for defeating Moon of Lunacy)

A Easter egg regarding the 10k score mark in Arcade

The triple Horizontal Homing Lasers now spawns as intended

Fixed no Customization Preview for users on Leaderboard scores

Fixed a combo of Modules (Crystal Mending & Absorption Concentrator) subtracting health instead of healing

Fixed Dark Surge resetting Status FX over and over making annoying sounds

There is now a note for your current playtime in the Ship Index

Renamed some ingame Achievements to match Steam names (as they were changed after the Playtest and I forgot to change them ingame)

Fixed Lunar Shield?

Fixed Holobody wrong text?

I am aware of very bad balancing after my brother "matikret" achieved around 15k on the Arcade leaderboards, and was basically invincible(but he was just good at the game anyways, just to get to that point).

It will be addressed in update 1.1 along with a Tutorial and other changes including Steam Cloud, localization for Polish (& maybe Japanese since why not haha, I am learning the language after all) etc