September 21st Update

Another smaller update for today based on player's invaluable feedback and recommendations.
- Optimized UI and removed black bars for 21:9 aspect ratios. Note that the main UI (the left and right boxes) are still in the same spots, but the sliding notifications now work for that resolution without the bars. The bars can be reactivated from the options menu if anyone wishes to have them on.
- Fixed a bug with no owners in a business causing events to continually popup.
- Piggies in the pig farm squeal and noise at a significantly reduced rate.
- Decreased the height of the elaborate fireplace.
- Fixed bug with Regale rolls sometimes failing at 100%.
- Regale rolls only increase opinion by 5 instead of 10.
More to come!
Changed files in this update