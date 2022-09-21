Improvements to wheel power delivery code + Fixes +

Fixed Narrowgauge Tender sparking

Changed cranes detection point to the end of the hook(it must be Ubove what its hooking to, not inside)

Loco brakes are now fully applied for clients when connecting to a server

Fixed Trojan linked wheel visuals

Improvements to wheel power delivery code

Fix for track fliping sometimes when it changes to the next section

Changed FA/FB textures to match eachother properly

Tanker 4 sightglass fixed

Upper hitbox added to Trojan

Changed some whistles

Fixed not being able to control multiple controls with the UI 1-6