Loco - Shortline Operations update for 21 September 2022

Improvements to wheel power delivery code + Fixes +

21 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Narrowgauge Tender sparking
Changed cranes detection point to the end of the hook(it must be Ubove what its hooking to, not inside)
Loco brakes are now fully applied for clients when connecting to a server
Fixed Trojan linked wheel visuals
Improvements to wheel power delivery code
Fix for track fliping sometimes when it changes to the next section
Changed FA/FB textures to match eachother properly
Tanker 4 sightglass fixed
Upper hitbox added to Trojan
Changed some whistles
Fixed not being able to control multiple controls with the UI 1-6

