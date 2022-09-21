 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dune: Awakening update for 21 September 2022

Artwork Drop #5: Defenses activated

Share · View all patches · Build 9563335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week's production artwork shows some of the powerful defenses around the city of Arrakeen. We will keep revealing several new artworks in the weeks to come, so stay tuned for more!

Protecting its people and stores of spice, at the vanguard of Arrakeen’s defenses are powerful las-cannons mounted on towering plascrete bulwarks capable of slicing an attack ship in half.

Visit DuneGames.com to sign up for the beta and to explore what secrets the sands have uncovered so far. More will be revealed going forward, so make sure to check back regularly.

Changed depots in devabstraction branch

View more data in app history for build 9563335
Seabass Content (Windows) Depot 1172711
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link