Artwork Drop #5: Defenses activated

This week's production artwork shows some of the powerful defenses around the city of Arrakeen. We will keep revealing several new artworks in the weeks to come, so stay tuned for more!

Protecting its people and stores of spice, at the vanguard of Arrakeen’s defenses are powerful las-cannons mounted on towering plascrete bulwarks capable of slicing an attack ship in half.



