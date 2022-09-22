Circuit Superstars - Hotfix (September 22, 2022)

Hello, drivers!
We just released a small patch with the following updates:
- Lost GP progress from before August 14 will be merged with your current GP progress.
- Return to TT UI after quitting TT should not break the UI anymore
- Game won't transition back to TT when attempting to join a server from a reservation
- Rank icons should hopefully not break anymore
- Callstacks shown in error messages now have a lot of fluff removed
- Game no longer will ever run below 800x600 resolution
- Penalties are no longer accrued before starting a lap after restarting a lap in TT
- A couple typos and scaling issues were fixed in the explanation screens
Thank you!
OFG Team
Changed files in this update