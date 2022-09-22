 Skip to content

Circuit Superstars update for 22 September 2022

Circuit Superstars - Hotfix (September 22, 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, drivers!

We just released a small patch with the following updates:

  • Lost GP progress from before August 14 will be merged with your current GP progress.
  • Return to TT UI after quitting TT should not break the UI anymore
  • Game won't transition back to TT when attempting to join a server from a reservation
  • Rank icons should hopefully not break anymore
  • Callstacks shown in error messages now have a lot of fluff removed
  • Game no longer will ever run below 800x600 resolution
  • Penalties are no longer accrued before starting a lap after restarting a lap in TT
  • A couple typos and scaling issues were fixed in the explanation screens

Thank you!

OFG Team

