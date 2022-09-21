 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knight Crawlers Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Beta Patch 7.3 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9563300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Evening Crawlers!
A new patch for Knight Crawlers is now LIVE!

  • After further feedback on the terrible nerfs to healing and buffs to enemy damage scaling I have added some brand spankin' new healing cards to the skill card pool that will instantly heal you during battle!

  • Sometimes room doors got stuck and didn't open. I have added some grease to the hinges and the doors will no longer brick your crawls!

  • Lastly, the Artifact Chest will now spawn in every single crawl and guarantees to drop one of seven new unique items!

Good luck out there crawlers, and as always thank you so much to everyone for the feedback and suggestions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1953301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link