Beta Patch 7.3 Notes

Evening Crawlers!
A new patch for Knight Crawlers is now LIVE!
After further feedback on the terrible nerfs to healing and buffs to enemy damage scaling I have added some brand spankin' new healing cards to the skill card pool that will instantly heal you during battle!
Sometimes room doors got stuck and didn't open. I have added some grease to the hinges and the doors will no longer brick your crawls!
Lastly, the Artifact Chest will now spawn in every single crawl and guarantees to drop one of seven new unique items!
Good luck out there crawlers, and as always thank you so much to everyone for the feedback and suggestions
