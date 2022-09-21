Cue Club 2 Update #1.07

Hi Everyone,

We hope you're all doing ok. Over the last few weeks we've been working on a new update that addresses a number of items covering multiplayer, snooker, speed pool and other areas of the game. We hope you like the improvements and thanks once again for sharing your valuable feedback.

MULTIPLAYER - RULE VARIATIONS

When playing US 8-ball, Euro 8-ball, 10-ball, killer pool or snooker, and you're hosting a match against another human player (you sent the invite) then your chosen rule settings are now used for the match instead of the default rules. Also, your opponent will be shown a notice in the lobby before starting the game if rule changes apply. These can now be viewed in-game at 'Rules > Rule Variations'.

SNOOKER

Implementation of the 'Foul and a miss' rule has been modified, and it can now be customised with 3 possible settings: 'Never called', 'Limit of three' and 'No limit'. The default option has been set to 'Limit of three' which can call a miss up to 3 times in succession. The 'No limit' option allows for potentially an unlimited number of misses (subject to penalty points). The 'Never called' option prevents misses from being declared.

When a miss is given the incoming player has the option for balls to be replaced to their previous positions and making the offending player retake the shot. If either player requires penalty points to win then a miss will not be called. The rule variation applies to both offline and online snooker games. See 'Options > Rules Variations > Snooker'.

The 'three consecutive fouls' rule which leads to a loss of the frame is now only triggered if the player has full-face visibility towards the 'on' ball when committing a foul, and the incoming player makes the offending player retake the shot with balls replaced.

Fixed an issue where the red warning message displayed after the second consecutive foul showed the incoming player's name and not the offending player.

Added a foul of 7 points if reds are played in successive shots, or a nominated free ball is played followed by a red, in line with snooker rules.

If a player is given a free ball and plays a non-scoring shot but leaves the incoming player snookered by the nominated free ball, then 4 penalty points are now awarded.

Fixed an issue in 2D overhead mode where potted balls would sometimes become visible when rolling along the rail runners. This would occur after pressing the ESC key to bring up the menu.

SPEED POOL

Added a menu screen at the start of a new game which shows the 3 fastest times for player 1. The menu also includes a useful tick box which automatically qualifies the player for online leaderboards by temporarily disabling secondary aim lines. Note that if you already have aim lines turned off then the tick box will not appear.

7 BALL POOL

Fixed an issue that caused the balls to be racked in an anti-clockwise direction instead of clockwise. This occurred when playing with the table in 'Right-to-left' direction. See 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Tables > Global Settings > Table Orientation'.

CAMERAS

Camera auto-switching between 2D and 3D mode is no longer active during replays, and is only used when playing a live shot. See 'Options > Cameras > Auto Switching (2D to 3D)'.

GAMEPLAY