Construction Simulator update for 22 September 2022

Hotfix #1 is available for download!

Build 9563118

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released the Hotfix #1 for Construction Simulator here on Steam. This smaller update includes a fix for the multiplayer server settings, introduces the option to turn the dynamic camera off and a change for the default settings for looking around with the mouse. Here are the patch notes:

Patch notes: Hotfix #1

  • Implemented an option to turn the Camera Dynamic off (before, it could be set to "low", "medium" and "high" only)
  • Camera Controls (Mouse): Changing the default setting to "Always", so you can look around with the mouse without having to press or hold a button (can be switched to "Toggle" or "Hold" in the settings menu according your needs).
  • Multiplayer: Server fix (next to Europe servers in other regions are now selectable too)

More updates will follow.

Your Construction Simulator team

