v0.5 Story Episode 5 Update

Episode 5 Arrives!

Didn't we already get an episode this month?

That's right! But my obsessive nature wouldn't let me take a break. I have been toiling away at the last few levels and managed to get ahead of schedule. Very ahead of schedule. So much so that I am not only releasing episode 5 early, but I am accelerating my entire release schedule to 1 episode per week. That means that, if all goes according to plan, Waveform Wipeout will be leaving early access with update 1.0 on October 5th, 2022! Mark your calendars.

Wait, who are Da Pliars?

Ahhh, yes. My choice of song for this episode is very... eclectic, but it has a great personal meaning for me. That song, of course, being Save Me Now, by Da Pliars.

Da Pliars are practically unknown in 2022, but they actually broke the Billboard top 100 charts back in the 80s! Or was it the 90s? I don't know, I was very small at the time. My dad and uncle were both in Da Pliars, which is definitely part of my attachment to this song, though nowhere near the whole story.

Around this same time, my dad and uncle would get together with their cousins and some friends to go camping and white water rafting. Being huge music nerds (and music producers) every year they would record a new song, often a parody, about camping and white water rafting and bring it on the trip to show each other. Over the years these songs were compiled into an album we affectionately call "The Camping CD".

All throughout my childhood, adolescence, and still to this day, my dad plays The Camping CD in its entirety whenever we go camping and have large family gatherings. It has become such a large part of our culture as a family that at my cousin's wedding, completely unknown to the bride and groom, my entire family stood up as if to offer a toast, and instead sang the entirety of Save Me Now.

Dan, Maddy, and the entire Breimhurst / Nicolo clan, this one's for you guys.

~ Drew