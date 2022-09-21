 Skip to content

X-Plane 12 update for 21 September 2022

X-Plane 12.00b3 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9563056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Made bleed air availability writeable with override.
XPD-10960 XPLM always returns success for a terrain probe even if it fails.
XPD-12520 Fixed black screen when bailing early from intro.
XPD-12778 AI needs to not use 'airshow smoke'.
XPD-12895 CTD with Citation by trying to access PERF LANDING page #3 of 3.
XPD-12902 CTD while struggling to enter the route in the A333 MCDU.
XPD-12905 CTD with Citation X when selecting a STAR.
XPD-12912 Waves move in slow motion.
XPD-12915 This fixes a crash on exit in the boat manager.
XPD-12916 Crash detecting unplanned user runway use.
XPD-12917 Crash from null pointer in controller list.
XPD-12919 Crash after re-filing bad flightplan after filing good flightplan.
XPD-12928 Fixed facade-scraper radio masts failing due to incorrect slant error.
XPD-12932, XPD-12961 Demo mode pop up text says Seattle not Portland.
XPD-12939 Manuals still list KSEA not KPDX as demo area.
XPD-12944 Typo in rendering settings menu.
XPD-12946 Old landmark situations from X-Plane 11 not working.
XPD-12962 CTD When changing fuel tank selector on Lancair Evolution.
XPD-12893 Extremely jittery pixellation in clouds in VR.

View more data in app history for build 9563056
