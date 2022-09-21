Teamkill 0.1.6.5

Just a few bugfixes :)
- Fixed game crash when returning to lobby if AI were present
- Fixed game crash when playing with only 1 bot
- AI shouldn't be aiming FASTER the further away a target is now, whoops. Should be fixed now.
- Fixed issue with AI cheating in Hide & Seek by being able to run freely during the countdown as Seeker
- Fixed railgun third person model being visible when spawned mid-match (Hide & Seek)
- Game info now re-sent when mode is changed, should make crashes due to empty game info less likely to happen.
