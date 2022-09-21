Update 1.17.0 released on bleeding-edge

nanos world is passing through several big refactoring under-the-hood, we are updating and improving portions of the project using more modern techniques that will bring much more performance and stability. It shouldn't affect anything scripting-wise, but if you experience any oddities (something that "stopped" working, crashes, instabilities), please let us know!
Version 1.17.0. Changelog:
New Features
- Experimental: Now some methods can be called on Client Side if the player has Network Authority on the entity: Actor.TranslateTo(), Actor.RotateTo(), Actor.AddImpulse(), Actor.SetForce(), Character.SetWeaponAimMode() and Character.SetViewMode().
- Added new methods to File: ReadJSON() and ReadJSONAsync() to read, parse and return a JSON structure from a file (10x more performatic than doing through Lua).
- Now Blueprint:CallBlueprintEvent() returns values from Blueprint functions (client-side only), multiple returns will return multiple values to Lua.
- Added new methods to Characters: SetAnimationIdleWalkRunStanding(), SetAnimationIdleWalkRunCrouching(), SetAnimationIdleWalkRunProning(), SetAnimationsTransitionStandingCrouching(), SetAnimationsTransitionCrouchingProning() to add custom BlendSpaces and Transition Animations to Character locomotion. Please read the documentation for more information.
- Added new method to SceneCapture: SetShowFlag() to enable/disable custom rendering features from being rendered.
- Added new method to Assets: Precache() (server-side), to force an asset to be loaded during the loading screen (referencing assets normally already add them to this list).
- Added missing method to Assets: GetBlueprints().
- Added new Settings to menu: In-game Max FPS, Visualize Bullet Traces, Visualize Vehicle Doors and Visualize Character Capsules.
- Added new method to Weapons and Vehicles: GetBonetTransform() (client-side).
- New event to Vehicles: TakeDamage.
Improvements
- It is now possible to pass tables through WebUI events (Lua <-> CEF), so you don't need to JSON.parse or JSON.stringify them anymore!
- Improved Weapon's Wallbang behavior (was not working properly). The wallbang of nanos-world-weapons have been increased. Now wallbangs ignores the first-hitting actor. Now it is possible to wallbang Water (water does half of wallbang damage and reach 10x farther).
- Improved WebUI error handling when failed to load a resource (e.g. image or file), now it will display a proper error when it fails.
- Now Character will bend the weapon when getting aim blocked, this will replace the old "un-anim" behavior when getting aim blocked, improving a lot the weapon gameplay.
- The performance of Blueprint:CallBlueprintEvent has been improved.
- Character Interaction has been reworked (grabbing Prop, picking up Pickables, entering Vehicles) and is now more performatic and precise. Big Scaled objects will have better precision when interacting.
- Improved network usage by not re-sending network authority sync events to the network authority owner which sent it to the server.
- Now Water have a custom CollisionChannel Water to be traced against and will not block WorldStatic anymore.
- Now it is possible to pass nil as parameter to Database.
- Several under-the-hood performance improvements.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed SceneCapture not working.
- Fixed WebUI bad behavior when failed to load a page.
- Fixed Color.ToHex() with wrong name.
Changed depots in bleeding-edge branch