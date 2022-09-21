Update 1.17.0 released on bleeding-edge

nanos world is passing through several big refactoring under-the-hood, we are updating and improving portions of the project using more modern techniques that will bring much more performance and stability. It shouldn't affect anything scripting-wise, but if you experience any oddities (something that "stopped" working, crashes, instabilities), please let us know!

Version 1.17.0. Changelog:

New Features

Experimental : Now some methods can be called on Client Side if the player has Network Authority on the entity: Actor.TranslateTo() , Actor.RotateTo() , Actor.AddImpulse() , Actor.SetForce() , Character.SetWeaponAimMode() and Character.SetViewMode() .

: Now some methods can be called on Client Side if the player has Network Authority on the entity: , , , , and . Added new methods to File : ReadJSON() and ReadJSONAsync() to read, parse and return a JSON structure from a file (10x more performatic than doing through Lua).

: and to read, parse and return a JSON structure from a file (10x more performatic than doing through Lua). Now Blueprint:CallBlueprintEvent() returns values from Blueprint functions (client-side only), multiple returns will return multiple values to Lua.

returns values from Blueprint functions (client-side only), multiple returns will return multiple values to Lua. Added new methods to Characters : SetAnimationIdleWalkRunStanding() , SetAnimationIdleWalkRunCrouching() , SetAnimationIdleWalkRunProning() , SetAnimationsTransitionStandingCrouching() , SetAnimationsTransitionCrouchingProning() to add custom BlendSpaces and Transition Animations to Character locomotion. Please read the documentation for more information.

: , , , , to add custom BlendSpaces and Transition Animations to Character locomotion. Please read the documentation for more information. Added new method to SceneCapture : SetShowFlag() to enable/disable custom rendering features from being rendered.

: to enable/disable custom rendering features from being rendered. Added new method to Assets : Precache() (server-side), to force an asset to be loaded during the loading screen (referencing assets normally already add them to this list).

: (server-side), to force an asset to be loaded during the loading screen (referencing assets normally already add them to this list). Added missing method to Assets : GetBlueprints() .

: . Added new Settings to menu: In-game Max FPS , Visualize Bullet Traces , Visualize Vehicle Doors and Visualize Character Capsules .

, , and . Added new method to Weapons and Vehicles : GetBonetTransform() (client-side).

and : (client-side). New event to Vehicles: TakeDamage.

Improvements

It is now possible to pass tables through WebUI events (Lua <-> CEF), so you don't need to JSON.parse or JSON.stringify them anymore!

Improved Weapon's Wallbang behavior (was not working properly). The wallbang of nanos-world-weapons have been increased. Now wallbangs ignores the first-hitting actor. Now it is possible to wallbang Water (water does half of wallbang damage and reach 10x farther).

Improved WebUI error handling when failed to load a resource (e.g. image or file), now it will display a proper error when it fails.

Now Character will bend the weapon when getting aim blocked, this will replace the old "un-anim" behavior when getting aim blocked, improving a lot the weapon gameplay.

The performance of Blueprint:CallBlueprintEvent has been improved.

Character Interaction has been reworked (grabbing Prop, picking up Pickables, entering Vehicles) and is now more performatic and precise. Big Scaled objects will have better precision when interacting.

Improved network usage by not re-sending network authority sync events to the network authority owner which sent it to the server.

Now Water have a custom CollisionChannel Water to be traced against and will not block WorldStatic anymore.

to be traced against and will not block WorldStatic anymore. Now it is possible to pass nil as parameter to Database .

as parameter to . Several under-the-hood performance improvements.

Bug Fixes