Version 0.12.0 is now live!

Hi everybody! Got some exciting things for you this week! The cop AI has been revised and a new system has been added to it.

Previously the cop AI would try and quarantine from the beginning, with a possible retreat to the station. Now they work in 3 stages:

Incident Mode: This is the stage prior to the knowledge that a zombie outbreak has occurred. The police will hear about individual incidents and backup will be dispatched to deal with each one, as they would with any other crime in the real world. Each incident has marked a zone in blue. It is when they are overwhelmed with incident reports that they switch to Quarantine Mode.

Quarantine Mode: At this stage the cops are all aware they are in a zombie apocalypse and try to contain the threat. Once in this stage they will start looking for infected survivors as well and remove them from the population. This mode is what you all mostly know from the game up to this point. When a certain percentage of cops have been wiped out (the default is 75% but you can change it) the police will go into Retreat Mode as a last resort.

Retreat Mode: The cops have given up on protecting the city and are congregating at the station in order to make a last stand. They will stay here until they are eradicated.

I intend to add more to this revolving around how the cops react to the station being attacked during these stages in later updates. There are a few other changes:

A random building will be assigned as a police station by default. Users can still choose to not have one if they wish or to change it's location. If a police station is not assigned the first two Cop AI stages will still take place, but not the Retreat Mode.

The Military overlay tab is now hidden unless the military are being deployed or are present, as it makes no sense to have a tab that doesn't do anything while there are no military in the sim.

Fixed a crash when using the Find Civilian tool and it would select invalid units.

I hope you enjoy the latest update!