Stronghold: Warlords v1.11 Update - One final bonus update

Back in April we announced that, after over a year's worth of updates, development on Stronghold: Warlords was winding down and the v1.10 update would be our final update for Stronghold: Warlords. Since then, however, we have made a few further tweaks and fixes to the game which we have included in this bonus v1.11 update. We didn't feel that was quite enough for a final update though so we have also created one last Skirmish Trail and 2 new Skirmish maps for everyone to enjoy.

Thanks for coming with us on this journey, all your feedback has been taken on-board and will be used to create future Stronghold games. Our focus is now on the next Stronghold game and we hope to be able to share more information with you in the not too distant future. In the meantime we hope you continue to enjoy playing Stronghold: Warlords.

Firefly

Stronghold: Warlords v1.11 Update - 22 September 2022

Build Number: v1.11.24176

Update Size: 472.9 MB

Updates

Added 2 new Skirmish maps:

Mystic Valley - There's danger high and low, with only the South East player able to use Warlords to protect them against disgruntled neighbours.

Mountain View - Whoever takes up the centre estate will have a high point to defend, but expect a fierce battle if surrounded by foes.

Added New Skirmish Trail ‘The Trail of the Tormentor’

Added Support link to Title screen

Updated manuals

General Fixes