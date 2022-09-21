Satchel Hotfix 1

Changes:
You can now open pouches by hovering over them with an item
Slightly decreased the luck gained from the lucky star
The alpha star no longer generates luck
Shurikens can only spawn less rare shurikens. Hold on to your shuriken bags!
Spawning items (like Shurikens) at the end of combat does not require an "in-combat" reorganize event.
Bug Fixes:
You can no longer get repeat relics by storing them inside an item pouch
Enemies will not steal from you while charmed
Fixed a softlock when the Ultra Knight dies from burn
Fixed the description of the metronome
Fixed the Crow Hammer - which didn't add gold properly
Fixed a glitch where reloading saves could remove the SFX from instruments
Fixed the name of Vermillion Energy
Fixed a glitch where the game wouldn't calculate pockets properly after a load
Fixed a glitch that can occur when opening the map while using items
Fixed a glitch where you could save while moving or while in a locked room
Fixed an issue with the water-flask and steak when you get them from the "Spin the Wheel" minigame
Fixed a glitch where you couldn't sell items from the pouch
Cannot find star bags in Another Way
You cannot find drums in Bird Ninja or Builder Bird
Fixed some layering issues with items in the pouch
Fixed an error with the pouch sprite after loading
