Satchel Hotfix 1

Changes:

You can now open pouches by hovering over them with an item

Slightly decreased the luck gained from the lucky star

The alpha star no longer generates luck

Shurikens can only spawn less rare shurikens. Hold on to your shuriken bags!

Spawning items (like Shurikens) at the end of combat does not require an "in-combat" reorganize event.

Bug Fixes:

You can no longer get repeat relics by storing them inside an item pouch

Enemies will not steal from you while charmed

Fixed a softlock when the Ultra Knight dies from burn

Fixed the description of the metronome

Fixed the Crow Hammer - which didn't add gold properly

Fixed a glitch where reloading saves could remove the SFX from instruments

Fixed the name of Vermillion Energy

Fixed a glitch where the game wouldn't calculate pockets properly after a load

Fixed a glitch that can occur when opening the map while using items

Fixed a glitch where you could save while moving or while in a locked room

Fixed an issue with the water-flask and steak when you get them from the "Spin the Wheel" minigame

Fixed a glitch where you couldn't sell items from the pouch

Cannot find star bags in Another Way

You cannot find drums in Bird Ninja or Builder Bird

Fixed some layering issues with items in the pouch

Fixed an error with the pouch sprite after loading