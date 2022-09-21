Patch Notes v1.1.1
- Change: When you are a DOR, and the DOR has two sensors (one each side), and the sensor on the other side is available, you can now right-click to switch to the camera on the other side.
- Change: Camera host types now come equipped with zoom functionality
- Change: Added new Audio Mixer settings to MainMenu/Audio settings with a first mixer option to adjust HOP audio volume
- Change: mouse4 and mouse5 buttons can now be bound
- Improvement: VFX for bug-trap detonations
- Fix: Speech captions size setting was getting lost over area load
- Fix: A certain villain was refusing to drop his key if you killed him in the 'wrong' location
- Fix: Adjusted The area transition triggers between CRS Lobby and CRS Techlab to avoid endless cycle
- Fix: 'Insights' overflow buffer infinite loop under certain specific conditions
- Fix: Merging station fix fenced off end-of-rail area behaving as if out-of-bounds when it's definitely supposed to be in-bounds
- Fix: Legacy Systems failing to load for revisit under certain specific conditions
Patch download size: 38 MB.
Changed files in this update