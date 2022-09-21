 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 21 September 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9562576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1.1

  • Change: When you are a DOR, and the DOR has two sensors (one each side), and the sensor on the other side is available, you can now right-click to switch to the camera on the other side.
  • Change: Camera host types now come equipped with zoom functionality
  • Change: Added new Audio Mixer settings to MainMenu/Audio settings with a first mixer option to adjust HOP audio volume
  • Change: mouse4 and mouse5 buttons can now be bound
  • Improvement: VFX for bug-trap detonations
  • Fix: Speech captions size setting was getting lost over area load
  • Fix: A certain villain was refusing to drop his key if you killed him in the 'wrong' location
  • Fix: Adjusted The area transition triggers between CRS Lobby and CRS Techlab to avoid endless cycle
  • Fix: 'Insights' overflow buffer infinite loop under certain specific conditions
  • Fix: Merging station fix fenced off end-of-rail area behaving as if out-of-bounds when it's definitely supposed to be in-bounds
  • Fix: Legacy Systems failing to load for revisit under certain specific conditions

Patch download size: 38 MB.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link