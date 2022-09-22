What Stares Back adds the option to play as clan Malkavian or Lasombra, and 125,000 words of new story content. Unravel the mysteries of Vampire: the Masquerade—Parliament of Knives from a fresh perspective, opening pathways and relationships once forbidden. Master the stygian Abyss with new options and abilities. Discover the secrets of Primogen Ophelia and the powerful Magister diplomat Michalis Basaras. Explore a new relationship with Lucca, your mistress's estranged childe, or feed the unbridled passion for bloodlust of the Banu Haqim Anarch, Sevinc.

Clan Malkavian: A Hallucinatory Accomplice

It has been said that a Malkavian is never truly alone—their visions and prophesy are a constant companion—but in your case, the concept of solitude has lost all meaning. An accomplice stalks your footsteps, often out of sight but never far away. It clouds your mind with madness and insight, but not always in equal parts.

As a vampire of clan Malkavian, an eternal companion accompanies you. None but you can see it or hear its words of wisdom and delusion.

The spectral companion is yours to interpret as you see fit—name, gender, appearance, and demeanor.

Others too are afflicted by Malkav's gifts. Your sire Eden Corliss and her childe Lucca are each changed in unique ways, with new twists waiting to be discovered.

Clan Lasombra: A Keeper of Shadows

Clan Lasombra has ruled from the shadows for centuries, their savage packs of Sabbat at constant odds with the Camarilla and their Masquerade. Until recent nights, that is. The constant threat of the Second Inquisition has driven the disparate clans together, but old grudges are not easily forgiven.