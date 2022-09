Share · View all patches · Build 9562518 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventures! The fall is coming and i'm developing some new surprises! Meanwhile please enjoy the game with this new changes:

-The experience you need to level up is now reduced so you will level up faster.

-The mash monster card has a extra 50% to drop untill next update!

-The fall is coming and will bring a lot of new surprises!

-Bug fixes and corrections.