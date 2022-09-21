Sept 21, 2022 Update

Very small one this time, designed to make the game a TAD easier for players.

Players will now sometimes gain base Attack and Defense power when they level up, regardless of STR growth (in Attack's case).

So a level 8 Wizard rocking the Robes will have more than a paltry 1 physical defense, for example.

The other thing is that I went back into some different enemy item drop lists and made the four main stat rings available in their pools as possibilities.

Bats can now drop Nimble Rings (DEX)

Buzzards can now drop Power Bands (STR)

Blood Bats can now drop Yew Rings (MAG)

XGA Guards and Orcs can now drop Stalwart Rings (CON / DEF)

And a reminder, you can also 'Use' these rings as a consumable to increase their associated stat permanently if you don't want to wear them personally.

That's all for this time, see you next!

Dave / Del_Duio