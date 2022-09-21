 Skip to content

Equin 2: The Warren Peace update for 21 September 2022

Sept 21, 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9562509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Very small one this time, designed to make the game a TAD easier for players.

Players will now sometimes gain base Attack and Defense power when they level up, regardless of STR growth (in Attack's case).

So a level 8 Wizard rocking the Robes will have more than a paltry 1 physical defense, for example.

The other thing is that I went back into some different enemy item drop lists and made the four main stat rings available in their pools as possibilities.

  • Bats can now drop Nimble Rings (DEX)
  • Buzzards can now drop Power Bands (STR)
  • Blood Bats can now drop Yew Rings (MAG)
  • XGA Guards and Orcs can now drop Stalwart Rings (CON / DEF)

And a reminder, you can also 'Use' these rings as a consumable to increase their associated stat permanently if you don't want to wear them personally.

That's all for this time, see you next!
Dave / Del_Duio

