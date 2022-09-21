Mounted Combat Update Sep 21



Mounted Combat Update Sep 16, 2022:

Add four horses with three types of horse armors for player to choose from. Make sure click on "Save Horse" to spawn it in Horse Supported Match.

Add 2 new maps for Tier 3 and 2 new maps for Tier4. Three of them are supporting Horse feature with Horse Logo on Map Selection.

Add polearm weapons for Tier 5.

Note: For the purpose of testing, Players receive Tier 5 Rank for this update on playtest version, so they can jump into try mounted combat/jousting with no delay. Demo version add one polearm weapon, one basic horse(no armor), and a new map with horse combat feature.



