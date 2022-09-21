 Skip to content

Death Duel VR Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Mounted Combat Update Sep 21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Mounted Combat Update Sep 16, 2022:

  • Add four horses with three types of horse armors for player to choose from. Make sure click on "Save Horse" to spawn it in Horse Supported Match.
  • Add 2 new maps for Tier 3 and 2 new maps for Tier4. Three of them are supporting Horse feature with Horse Logo on Map Selection.
  • Add polearm weapons for Tier 5.

Note: For the purpose of testing, Players receive Tier 5 Rank for this update on playtest version, so they can jump into try mounted combat/jousting with no delay. Demo version add one polearm weapon, one basic horse(no armor), and a new map with horse combat feature.

