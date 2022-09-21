 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loch Ness update for 21 September 2022

Patch Notes for 21st September

Share · View all patches · Build 9562032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the boat sinking
  • Hopefully fixed, but at least much improved, the boat flipping
  • When holding the fishing rod ready to cast, a circle of light will appear indicating where you are casting to
  • Nessie now swims a certain distance away before chasing or attacking the camera
  • Buffed Nessie's speed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1780841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link