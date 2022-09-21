Patch Notes for 21st September

- Improved the boat sinking
- Hopefully fixed, but at least much improved, the boat flipping
- When holding the fishing rod ready to cast, a circle of light will appear indicating where you are casting to
- Nessie now swims a certain distance away before chasing or attacking the camera
- Buffed Nessie's speed
Loch Ness update for 21 September 2022
