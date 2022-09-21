 Skip to content

Mutagenic update for 21 September 2022

Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • All characters are enabled by default when you first play the game.
  • Added new mutation to increase monster movement speed
  • Nerfed Impending Contagion damage by 60%

Cheers,
zediven

