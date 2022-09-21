Fallen leaves festival

An ancient autumn holiday comes to the world of the Sphere. While the holiday lasts, any monsters of your level, as well as 3 levels more or less, may drop a fragment of a gold leaf. Following an ancient tradition, you have to collect yourself a crown of golden leaves and receive the blessing of autumn itself (a bonus to experience up to 5% and an increase in damage up to 10%), which is valid during the holiday and a week after it.

When you combine the leaves, you will also receive useful items, including healing potions, teleportation stones, improvement scrolls, banker summon scrolls, resurrection scrolls, inlay stones at your level, fortification crystals and runic fortification crystals, as well as experience and earner potions.

Be careful: representatives of the opposite faction can kill you and take half of your gold leaf fragments.

Don't forget about the daily competition. Each day, the winning team will receive a 10% bonus to experience, gold and item drops for the entire next day, and the losing team will receive a 5% bonus to experience and gold.

A daily quest can be found in Cinderkreg and Hellsong Tavern that will provide additional fragments.

Good luck!