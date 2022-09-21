SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.501.53503

You already know we have to roll the hotfix out quick. Check it out!
- Fixed the bug where Danny Trejo lost his hair after a session of plastic surgery.
- Fixed the bug where wearing a sweater and a raincoat on a female character would make characters torso disappear.
- Fixed the bug where small animals would not react to players.
- Fixed the bug where Metallic MK500 knife would not appear correctly.
- Fixed the bug where the players head shadow would disappear when in first person.
- Fixed the bug where the hair color options looked the same in face modification UI.
- Fixed a crucial bug which I'm not going to describe so the degenerates in the ranks don't get any funny ideas.
- Fixed the bug where skill experience gained during events would not save after the event.
- Toned down make up colors to make them feel more natural.
Changed files in this update