SCUM update for 21 September 2022

SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.501.53503

Patchnotes via Steam Community
You already know we have to roll the hotfix out quick. Check it out!

  • Fixed the bug where Danny Trejo lost his hair after a session of plastic surgery.
  • Fixed the bug where wearing a sweater and a raincoat on a female character would make characters torso disappear.
  • Fixed the bug where small animals would not react to players.
  • Fixed the bug where Metallic MK500 knife would not appear correctly.
  • Fixed the bug where the players head shadow would disappear when in first person.
  • Fixed the bug where the hair color options looked the same in face modification UI.
  • Fixed a crucial bug which I'm not going to describe so the degenerates in the ranks don't get any funny ideas.
  • Fixed the bug where skill experience gained during events would not save after the event.

  • Toned down make up colors to make them feel more natural.

