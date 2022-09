Added a new item to the pause menu, allowing you to read about your current abilities, modifiers and items.

If you open some fusion next time, you will see a hint that the modifier gives a fusion with your ability.

Red Mage - In addition to the current passive: Pyromancy Flame moves.

Barbarian - In addition to the current passive: Bonus for Axe is always max.

Knife Fan - Now shoots forward.

Lots of minor bug fixes.