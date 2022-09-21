 Skip to content

Shady Lewd Kart update for 21 September 2022

v1.51 Patches & Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9561586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.51
Fixes
Changed Gaming Eelektross' pitstop panties name to Scarlett: The Demon Huntress'
Fixed damage bubble achievements unlock
Changed credits for @ML22 fanart picture to @AmeizingLewds + @venomvesper

