 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Stories Worldbuilder Alpha Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Our second update is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9561578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update is up and it features:

  • A new take on the 2D image importer
    When importing an image it is placed in the 3d Scene as an object
    You can use it on the floor as a guide or as an asset or anything creative you can think! goo Nuts

  • All Camera controls have been mapped to the keyboard
    (R - F) move camera up and down
    (Z - C) zoom in / out
    T - Go to Top Down View (will add ui short cut soon)

  • Added a small label in the object selection tool so you can see what tool it is in case you needed again

---Fixes---
-Fixed issue with undo that was deleting objects
-Fixed NOTE in scene did not save Scale and Rotation
-Improved mass selection tool
-Improved titles in collection.

Much love the Rpg Stories Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2145901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link