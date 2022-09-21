Our second update is now live!

New update is up and it features:
-
A new take on the 2D image importer
When importing an image it is placed in the 3d Scene as an object
You can use it on the floor as a guide or as an asset or anything creative you can think! goo Nuts
-
All Camera controls have been mapped to the keyboard
(R - F) move camera up and down
(Z - C) zoom in / out
T - Go to Top Down View (will add ui short cut soon)
-
Added a small label in the object selection tool so you can see what tool it is in case you needed again
---Fixes---
-Fixed issue with undo that was deleting objects
-Fixed NOTE in scene did not save Scale and Rotation
-Improved mass selection tool
-Improved titles in collection.
Much love the Rpg Stories Team
Changed files in this update