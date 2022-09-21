0.70 Release and Changelog

THIS RELEASE IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH SAVEGAMES FROM EARLIER VERSIONS
+Added Tom artwork:
~Bust
~Sex scenes
~Paper doll (now features the game's first Diminished (Level 2) depiction)
+The bedroom laptop is now more than just a link, it has a whole interface where you also have access to not just penis enlargement pills, but social media as well
+Added SHiMMER, a social media site where you can:
~Read status updates from NPCs throughout the school year
~Send friend requests to NPCs you'd like to get to know more. Anyone interested in getting to know you back will accept after some time.
~Learn useful, personal information about NPCs to help you manipulate them
+Added a bookstore to the student center where you can buy all sorts of gifts.
+Added ability to give gifts to NPCs to help increase their arousal . NPCs will also have differing 'preferred gifts' which will have a greater effect on arousal than other gifts.
+Added NPC sex act preferences to the arousal tracker, which will show up once the preferred acts have been learned
+You now have the option to put on a condom when having sex. Wearing a condom will prevent your partner from turning into a ph'tanari during vaginal sex
+Wrote 5 of the possible possession scenes for husks
+Waite Hall, the all-girls dorm, is now open for you to visit and mark up the doors
+Added a developer console to the bedroom laptop, with a secret code to unlock (feature will not available in the demo)
+Added a “secret” folder to Mikah's profile on the laptop
+Added a trophy case to the student center
+Added Menu screen with options to: go to the main menu, toggle fullscreen, restart the entire game, or quit
+Added “Wait” option to sidebar to allow at-will passing of time
+Added stat changes to Madison's Infest scene
+Added dates and times to the save slots
*Rewrote the remaining intro scenes
*Exerting your power on frenzied characters will now continually increase dick size, even if you have reached the max size required to view the artwork
*Sex scenes will now tell you when the current sex act is one of the NPC's preferred sex acts
*Music preferences are now saved between sessions
*Fixed Mikah's sex scene, which had only half of the new text and all of the old
*Starting a new game immediately after another one should now properly reset all variables
*Reformatted the menu screen
*Fixed Priya's irresistable advances to be, well, irresistable
*Fixed dual rec center links after Priya is frenzied
*Tom now has a higher starting IQ
*Styled the <hr> elements
*Fixed issue that caused paperdoll art to move slightly to the right, which was cutting off about 5% of the image
*Changed white background in Dr. Sterling's bust to transparent
*Dropdown menus are now red text on a black background (some browsers were displaying them as white on white)
*You can now dig multiple times in the boiler room without leaving the passage in between each time.
*Changed a lot of references regarding exact amounts of stat changes to be more vague, to avoid confusion in the mismatch of information displayed due to how things work behind the scenes
*You can now leave the gym after asking Huong to do your bidding
*Purchasing speed or gifts will now automatically update the cash in the sidebar
*The speed dealer can no longer be exploited through the diminish mechanic
*You can no longer dig in the boiler room if the day is ending
*You can now click on your cash in the sidebar to update the amount
*The business building no longer has a perpetual “Let it go” option
*Arousal can no longer go negative
*Fixed “Expand Map” passage layout
*Fixed issue that prevented players from leaving the Rec center bathroom
*Fixed issue that allowed players to take pills they don't have in the Rec Center bathroom
*Changed character creation inputs for Hair and Eye Color to dropdown boxes, instead of input boxes. This should skirt potential errors from incorrect or unsaved inputs.
*Cleaned up the character creation menu
*Huong's and Dr. Howard's location now properly display in the Affected menu
*Fixed issue with sidebar where you could take an infinite amount of pills you don't have
*Fixed dick size automatically resetting when passing through Upper Campus
*Fixed issue with Exert power showing up in business bathroom without an NPC present
*Changed Dyer Hall to Waite Hall
*Changed Football Field to Locksley Stadium
*Changed library to Weylan-Hyde Library
*Fixed issue with the library waypoint not showing after some intro scenarios
*The option to infest NPCs with parasites is now tied to whether or not there is any time left in the day
-Removed the Save option from the Load Game section at the start.
Changed files in this update