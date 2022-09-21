0.70 Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9561533 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 14:06:23 UTC by Wendy

THIS RELEASE IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH SAVEGAMES FROM EARLIER VERSIONS

+Added Tom artwork:

~Bust

~Sex scenes

~Paper doll (now features the game's first Diminished (Level 2) depiction)

+The bedroom laptop is now more than just a link, it has a whole interface where you also have access to not just penis enlargement pills, but social media as well

+Added SHiMMER, a social media site where you can:

~Read status updates from NPCs throughout the school year

~Send friend requests to NPCs you'd like to get to know more. Anyone interested in getting to know you back will accept after some time.

~Learn useful, personal information about NPCs to help you manipulate them

+Added a bookstore to the student center where you can buy all sorts of gifts.

+Added ability to give gifts to NPCs to help increase their arousal . NPCs will also have differing 'preferred gifts' which will have a greater effect on arousal than other gifts.

+Added NPC sex act preferences to the arousal tracker, which will show up once the preferred acts have been learned

+You now have the option to put on a condom when having sex. Wearing a condom will prevent your partner from turning into a ph'tanari during vaginal sex

+Wrote 5 of the possible possession scenes for husks

+Waite Hall, the all-girls dorm, is now open for you to visit and mark up the doors

+Added a developer console to the bedroom laptop, with a secret code to unlock (feature will not available in the demo)

+Added a “secret” folder to Mikah's profile on the laptop

+Added a trophy case to the student center

+Added Menu screen with options to: go to the main menu, toggle fullscreen, restart the entire game, or quit

+Added “Wait” option to sidebar to allow at-will passing of time

+Added stat changes to Madison's Infest scene

+Added dates and times to the save slots

*Rewrote the remaining intro scenes

*Exerting your power on frenzied characters will now continually increase dick size, even if you have reached the max size required to view the artwork

*Sex scenes will now tell you when the current sex act is one of the NPC's preferred sex acts

*Music preferences are now saved between sessions

*Fixed Mikah's sex scene, which had only half of the new text and all of the old

*Starting a new game immediately after another one should now properly reset all variables

*Reformatted the menu screen

*Fixed Priya's irresistable advances to be, well, irresistable

*Fixed dual rec center links after Priya is frenzied

*Tom now has a higher starting IQ

*Styled the <hr> elements

*Fixed issue that caused paperdoll art to move slightly to the right, which was cutting off about 5% of the image

*Changed white background in Dr. Sterling's bust to transparent

*Dropdown menus are now red text on a black background (some browsers were displaying them as white on white)

*You can now dig multiple times in the boiler room without leaving the passage in between each time.

*Changed a lot of references regarding exact amounts of stat changes to be more vague, to avoid confusion in the mismatch of information displayed due to how things work behind the scenes

*You can now leave the gym after asking Huong to do your bidding

*Purchasing speed or gifts will now automatically update the cash in the sidebar

*The speed dealer can no longer be exploited through the diminish mechanic

*You can no longer dig in the boiler room if the day is ending

*You can now click on your cash in the sidebar to update the amount

*The business building no longer has a perpetual “Let it go” option

*Arousal can no longer go negative

*Fixed “Expand Map” passage layout

*Fixed issue that prevented players from leaving the Rec center bathroom

*Fixed issue that allowed players to take pills they don't have in the Rec Center bathroom

*Changed character creation inputs for Hair and Eye Color to dropdown boxes, instead of input boxes. This should skirt potential errors from incorrect or unsaved inputs.

*Cleaned up the character creation menu

*Huong's and Dr. Howard's location now properly display in the Affected menu

*Fixed issue with sidebar where you could take an infinite amount of pills you don't have

*Fixed dick size automatically resetting when passing through Upper Campus

*Fixed issue with Exert power showing up in business bathroom without an NPC present

*Changed Dyer Hall to Waite Hall

*Changed Football Field to Locksley Stadium

*Changed library to Weylan-Hyde Library

*Fixed issue with the library waypoint not showing after some intro scenarios

*The option to infest NPCs with parasites is now tied to whether or not there is any time left in the day

-Removed the Save option from the Load Game section at the start.