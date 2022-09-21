- Added stat icons to stat display
- No knockback when hit while mounted
- Fixed an issue where quest giver name for "Return to ..." instruction wasn't shown correctly
- Fixed an issue where sometimes players would be left behind when teleporting to the desert dungeon boss fight
- Fixed a bug where one-hit kills would not count for quests
- Fixed issues with Kill quests and Kill Achievements not updating for all players involved in the fight
- Fixed an issue where the Quest HUD localization was off
- Added a popup window when trashing key items to prevent misclicks
- Close HUD when moving away from workbenches or inventory tiles
- Fixed an issue where Staff of Sprinkle would not heal the player
- Fixed sliding passages in Ice Dungeon
Tinkertown update for 21 September 2022
Early Access 0.14.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
