 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tinkertown update for 21 September 2022

Early Access 0.14.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9561506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added stat icons to stat display
  • No knockback when hit while mounted
  • Fixed an issue where quest giver name for "Return to ..." instruction wasn't shown correctly
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes players would be left behind when teleporting to the desert dungeon boss fight
  • Fixed a bug where one-hit kills would not count for quests
  • Fixed issues with Kill quests and Kill Achievements not updating for all players involved in the fight
  • Fixed an issue where the Quest HUD localization was off
  • Added a popup window when trashing key items to prevent misclicks
  • Close HUD when moving away from workbenches or inventory tiles
  • Fixed an issue where Staff of Sprinkle would not heal the player
  • Fixed sliding passages in Ice Dungeon

Changed files in this update

Depot 1276661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link