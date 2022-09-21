Hot Fix #2 arrived!

The second hot fix for Food Truck Simulator comes with various bug fixes and improvements that didn’t make it into the first hot fix last week:
General
- You now have 20-25% more time to finish orders.
- Spoilage of food products have been slowed down.
- Improvements to Jobs and PC tab’s text format have been made.
- Several improvements to challenges.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes a cutting board upgrade issue.
- Fixes an issue where the Hurricane knife/board would not save correctly.
- Fixes an issue where job card states would not saved correctly.
- Fixes an issue that could cause body parts of customers at the shipyard location to be missing.
- Fixes an issue with the achievements manager.
- Fixes an issue that caused nori ingredients to not be removed correctly.
- Fixes a small bug in the meal manager.
- Fixes an issue in the car spawn logic.
- Fixes multiple issues with tutorial strings.
- Fixes a UI refresh issue when buying things in the shop.
- Fixes a bug that caused rice to float.
- Fixes a bug in the main menu that would cause the game to crash in certain circumstances.
- Adjusts many character’s voice overs.
Performance
- Optimizes the train movement and performance footprint.
- Various smaller optimizations in many areas of the game that might have been responsible for small FPS hiccups.
- Garage is now loaded asynchronously to improve performance.
- There is now a new option in the settings menu allowing you to enable/disable pedestrians. This should greatly improve performance on some systems as a stopgap measure until we optimize pedestrian performance fully.
Languages
- Thai language has been added.
- Adds missing strings to the Chinese translation.
- Various translation fixes in most languages.
