Hot Fix #2 arrived!

The second hot fix for Food Truck Simulator comes with various bug fixes and improvements that didn’t make it into the first hot fix last week:

General

You now have 20-25% more time to finish orders.

Spoilage of food products have been slowed down.

Improvements to Jobs and PC tab’s text format have been made.

Several improvements to challenges.

Bug Fixes

Fixes a cutting board upgrade issue.

Fixes an issue where the Hurricane knife/board would not save correctly.

Fixes an issue where job card states would not saved correctly.

Fixes an issue that could cause body parts of customers at the shipyard location to be missing.

Fixes an issue with the achievements manager.

Fixes an issue that caused nori ingredients to not be removed correctly.

Fixes a small bug in the meal manager.

Fixes an issue in the car spawn logic.

Fixes multiple issues with tutorial strings.

Fixes a UI refresh issue when buying things in the shop.

Fixes a bug that caused rice to float.

Fixes a bug in the main menu that would cause the game to crash in certain circumstances.

Adjusts many character’s voice overs.

Performance

Optimizes the train movement and performance footprint.

Various smaller optimizations in many areas of the game that might have been responsible for small FPS hiccups.

Garage is now loaded asynchronously to improve performance.

There is now a new option in the settings menu allowing you to enable/disable pedestrians. This should greatly improve performance on some systems as a stopgap measure until we optimize pedestrian performance fully.

Languages