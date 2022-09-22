 Skip to content

異能マスカレイド update for 22 September 2022

A new “Room Creation Notification” feature has been added!

異能マスカレイド update for 22 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This feature will allow players to receive a notification when another player creates a new room.
For more information, please press the “?” button that is displayed on the in-game “Online Battle” screen.

