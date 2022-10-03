It's the big day! ✨ Back to the Future is available! ✨

(Ranger) ✨ It's the big day! It's time to go on an adventure with : Back to the Futon! 💤

🏰 The entrance to the dungeon : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1928750/The_Dungeon_Of_Naheulbeuk__Back_To_The_Futon/

(Wizard) Reductoom and there goes a spell that gives you a 60% discount on the Amulet of Chaos for PC!

(Dwarf) For the first time your spells work properly!

Explore The dungeon of Naheulbeuk with the Amulet of Chaos : https://store.steampowered.com/app/970830/The_Dungeon_Of_Naheulbeuk_The_Amulet_Of_Chaos/

(Dwarf) What are you waiting for? We are stuck in this dungeon for the last 2 years !!

Remember that we have a great tavern on Discord to discuss our successes, but also the bugs we may encounter in the game: https://discord.gg/yPZh58KjPZ

(Barbarian) A tavern, my favourite place in the dungeons!

(Ogre) Akala chugalug yumyum 🍖

(Ranger) We know you want to go back there to humiliate us at the burping contest! 🙄