Update, Version 20220921

English

New weapon and blueprint: Stone Spear (Can have prefixes)

New weapon and blueprint: Bone Spear (Can have prefixes)

Added Stone Spear and Bone Spear to Pukwuwablin's item drop list.

Added the blueprints of Stone Spears and Bone Spears to Pukwuwablin's item drop list. (The system will prioritize to drop a blueprint you have not known first.)

Fixed item tag missing on Stone Axes. The fix does not apply to existing items.

简体中文

新武器和设计图：石矛（可以带词缀）

新武器和设计图：骨矛（可以带词缀）

在普库瓦哥布林的物品掉落列表里加入了石矛和骨矛

在普库瓦哥布林的物品掉落列表里加入了石矛和骨矛的设计图。（系统会优先掉落你还没学会的设计图。）

修复了石斧上没有物品标签的Bug。