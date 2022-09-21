Update 0.6.1.0

Changes
- Buffed Absolute Focus crit damage multiplier
- Reduced Shuriken targeting range
- Increase Swordrang rarity from rare to Epic
- Buff on Swordrang
Increased base damage from 1 to 1.5
Reduced base Attack cooldown from 1.5 to 1.25
Increased base projectile to 2
Gain double critical damage on level 5 (Gain X3 on level 8 and X4 on level 9)
- Artifact drop from crate scale with the ammount of crate broken, the more crate you break, the higger the drop chance get. The more Artifact you found, the lesser the scale is.
For the savy one, the formula is : 0.0025 (1 + log2(1+(crateSinceLastArtifact0.25)^(10-artifactsFoundsInCrate)))
- Increased base soul-coin gain to help new player gain a bit more soul-coins
- Cleaver Level 8 now deal X5 crit damage
- Cleaver Level 9 now deal X10 crit damage
- Increased Void spirit level 1 drop chance (but greatly reduced the level 2 drop chance)
- Reduced Wind blade rarity from Epic to rare
- Speedrun achievement are slighty easier to complete (10 > 12 min, 20>25 min)
- Reduced Requirement for absolute focus unlock from 70% to 60% crit chance
- Changed which weapons are required to unlock other weapons
- Shuriken level 5 now required unlock Kunai instead of Winds blade
- Bow level 5 now unlock WindsBlade
- WindsBlade level 5 now unlock crossbow
QoL
- Added achievement menu in pause menu
- "Survivors Mode time reach" Achievements can now be unlocked during game-play (it'll check every 20 seconds so no panic if it's not instant)
- Bonus critical damage multiplier from weapon is now dynamically displayed when different from the character stat
- SoulLess Leaderboards (Soul less is when you have no upgrades from the soul-shop)
Fixes
- Memory leak caused by fractal (should Help a lots with crashes)
- Fix a small little triangle darker than it should in a hover button (thank to Kel_Vara for reporting it on twitch)
- Aim line not displayed in survivors mode
- Logs spamming when discord integration were bugged out
- Blacksmith selling way less soulcard that it's supposed to
Changed files in this update