Patch 0.7.3.0 - Grenades, ghouls and plenty of improvements!

This patch adds to following:

Throwables: Firebombs and grenades. Both are created at an upgrade herbalist station after researched, or by looting human attackers whom sometimes have them.

Units with throwables can be ordered to attack ground, in case you want to burn down a forest or such.

A new enemy: Ghouls. Similar to those in the first game, but with a unique attack ability.

New weapons and gear: tower shields, in metal and wood, flintlock pistols and blunderbusses. All have relevant research related to them.

Three new research options, all increasing storage capacity. Also, barrels have one additional upgrade step.

New tactical options, like giving units positions to go to when the village is attacked and set their behaviors when encountering enemies.

This patch changes/fixes following:

Pathfinding has been greatly improved and villagers will no longer take work which they cannot access or try to reach storages which they can't.

Work order priorities have been improved and balanced, having units making better decisions on whom to do what, etc.

Attackers AI have been improved, both undead and human. Humans will now also attack drawbridges with ranged weapons.

Several menus have been fixed and improved, especially the research menu.

Several bugs and crashes have been fixed/removed as well as several lags fixed.

Durability on ranged weapons will now slowly decrease each use. Weapons with low quality will decrease much faster.

Blocking and dodging now takes in to consideration if the attack is coming from behind or not.

Animations have been added to units crafting medicine.

Several balanced to gear being damaged, like wooden shields will no longer break so easily.

Brawls will last longer.

Those are at least the main things, but as always there have been much more which I'm blanking on/can't read my own scribbled notes. It may not seem like that much but I believe these changes and additions will really improve the game.

As always: I stand very ready to throw in a hot-fix should this patch cause something unforseen (which is very likely since it makes many fundamental changes), so please let me know!

Next big patch will most likely include world travel, so stay tuned!

A billion thanks for all feedback, support and kind words - It means the world to me! Please keep it coming so I can make this game as good as possible!

Best wishes and all the love!

//Mattias