Update 0.5.7 released

This update is another love letter to the community, every single point in the changelist was requested by you! Enjoy :)

Changelist

Added Fractal 65 and 75 Ductless frames.

Updated flight physics: The Experimental Branch physics are now released to the main version of the game.

Quick rates, Actual rates, Raceflight rates and KISS are now available in the flight controller settings.

When changes have been made to the camera angle and/or flight mode during flight, you are now asked whether to save these changes to the drone configuration upon leaving the game session.

Updated the order of levels in the level selection screens. San Lipo Drive has been moved back so that it's not the default environment due to its perceived difficulty flying in it.

Fixed issue with multiple labels in the flight controller settings all showing 'MID'.

Fixed issue with not saving the 'Start' and 'End' values of the throttle settings in the flight controller settings.

Updated the pilot position in Hoverton High daytime and in the In Transit daytime and night time versions so that there's more room to trippy-spin the pilot ;)

Slightly reduced the forklift horn volume.

Fixed issue in the manual calibration menu, where the 'Invert' axis toggle would something apply the wrong value.

Fixed issue with the 'Disarm' command not working.

Fixed multiplayer connection stabilization issue.

Hidden some extra secrets in some levels ;)

FPV Gnomes

Those who have explored the Liftoff: Micro Drones levels In great detail might have found the occasional hidden FPV gnomes in each level. Now you can win a real life FPV Gnome and all you have to do is follow us on Twitter and retweet our contest tweet that's it!.

We will announce the winner in exactly a week. We will use a random number generator to pick the winner. Good luck! :D