Patch 0.25.3

Changes:
- Added skill books that can be purchased from merchants, in preparation for the upcoming education system.
- Added Mbdot's Notes that sells for a good amount of coin and has a 1% chance of being dropped by a knight boss.
- Crossbows no longer fire arrows and function like matchlocks with the same range.
Fixes:
- Player still at war after relogging.
- Character's inventory not being cleared after being wounded.
- Gathering a resource played the cash sound.
- Valor resetting after killing mobs.
- Unable to sell certain items.
Changed files in this update