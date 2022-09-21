 Skip to content

Coronation update for 21 September 2022

Patch 0.25.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added skill books that can be purchased from merchants, in preparation for the upcoming education system.
  • Added Mbdot's Notes that sells for a good amount of coin and has a 1% chance of being dropped by a knight boss.
  • Crossbows no longer fire arrows and function like matchlocks with the same range.

Fixes:

  • Player still at war after relogging.
  • Character's inventory not being cleared after being wounded.
  • Gathering a resource played the cash sound.
  • Valor resetting after killing mobs.
  • Unable to sell certain items.

