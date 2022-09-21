Achievements and Japanese Small Update

SOLDIERS!
Minor Update with some fixes 🛠️ just went live!
Fixed:
- Japanese language localization
- Achievements regarding looting the bodies now count properly
- Item duplication bugs fixed
Happy shooting!
