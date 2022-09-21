 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WW2: Bunker Simulator update for 21 September 2022

Achievements and Japanese Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9561234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SOLDIERS!
Minor Update with some fixes 🛠️ just went live!
Fixed:

  • Japanese language localization
  • Achievements regarding looting the bodies now count properly
  • Item duplication bugs fixed
    Happy shooting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1155872
  • Loading history…
Depot 1155873
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link