Starcom: Unknown Space Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Update for Build 9901

Share · View all patches · Build 9561193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build is mostly fixes and improvements for issues uncovered in the latest round of playtests.

  • Quick save/load
  • Additional mission details, objectives
  • Various shipyard UI/info improvements
  • Fixes to emissary save/load issues
  • Fixes to crew progression
  • Reduce chance of NPCs spawning too close to player
  • Minimize NPC collisions from flingers
  • Hide tech details for children of hidden techs
  • Fix behavior of switching tech during research
  • Change research screen zoom/scroll behavior
  • Station icons distinct from other ships
  • Nebulae on map
  • Stations distinct from ships on map
  • Save thumbnails
  • Blueprint delete
  • Increase drop lifespans
  • Additional anomalies, drops, discoveries
  • Misc. minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

