Update for Build 9901

This build is mostly fixes and improvements for issues uncovered in the latest round of playtests.
- Quick save/load
- Additional mission details, objectives
- Various shipyard UI/info improvements
- Fixes to emissary save/load issues
- Fixes to crew progression
- Reduce chance of NPCs spawning too close to player
- Minimize NPC collisions from flingers
- Hide tech details for children of hidden techs
- Fix behavior of switching tech during research
- Change research screen zoom/scroll behavior
- Station icons distinct from other ships
- Nebulae on map
- Stations distinct from ships on map
- Save thumbnails
- Blueprint delete
- Increase drop lifespans
- Additional anomalies, drops, discoveries
- Misc. minor bug fixes
